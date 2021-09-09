With over 400 runners in two races, it was confusing for teammates and fans to pick out friendly faces over the five kilometer course in the Bob Brown Cross Country Invitational Meet, Sept. 2 at the Kickers complex, hosted by Iowa City Regina.
When all was sorted into separate A and B enrollment classes, though, Solon’s varsity girls came out on top — overall — and obviously in the smaller school B Division. On the boys’ side the Spartans were fifth overall, third in the B division.
Noelle Steines from Calamus-Wheatland, was first overall (20:15) in the girls’ field. Solon senior Emma Bock was first across for the Lady Spartans, sixth overall (20:53) and second in the small schools division, over the 3.1 mile course. “Emma had a great race”, applauded head Solon Coach Emy Williams. “She tried something new with her race strategy and it worked for her. She ran really strong.”
She had support nearby. Junior Kayla Boyd (20:56) was eighth overall. A trio of teammates--freshman Lydia Hogan (21:16, 14th,) and sophomores Gracie Federspiel (21:22, 15th,) and Anna Quillin (21:27, 16th) were right behind to fill out the five team scoring spots.
Still, you didn’t have to look too far, for help from their teammates. Kaia Holtkamp was (21:52) 22nd. Mary Fiala (22:31), Megan O’Neill (22:32), Mara Düster (22:33) and Annika Kruse (22:48) ran 33, 34, 35 and 38. to back up the team finish. Five more Solon teammates figured into the next 25 spots in the massive field. “Our junior varsity would have had the first four places on the girls side (had that been scored separately)”, noted Williams. “That shows a lot of our girls could be running on a varsity team at any other school. It’s exciting to have that depth with the girls!”
As he did in the boys’ season opener, sophomore Brick Kabela was first across for Solon. “Brick really went out with that lead pack”, said Williams. “As one kid went way out, he pulled away from them and Brick left the lead pack to finish second (17:23 in the B division), fourth overall”, said Williams. Western Dubuque’s Eli Nauman won the overall boys’ race in 16:10. Kabela, in the past week entered the Iowa Association of Track Coaches Class 3A weekly rankings, at 24th.
The Spartans had help with Mike Yeomans 18th, (18:04), Ty Becicka 28th (18:49), Ethan McLaughlin 38th (19:06), Grant Bumsted 40th (19:09) Nate Ferguson 43rd, (19:13) and Nolan Pauley (44th, 19:15). There were a half dozen Spartans dotting the next 30 places or so, in the nearly 200 runner wave that rolled across the Kickers course.
Next up for Solon was the Tuesday, September 7 Tipton Invitational. In the coming week, the teams truly go cross country, at the starting line of the Ballard Invite, in central Iowa.