I clearly remember my dad once saying that television was destroying the sense of wonder, but I didn’t fully understand what he meant. I hadn’t grown up with television as today’s kids have, and was well into my 20s before I had the time, inclination or opportunity to watch what it had to offer. Then, I gradually came to understand and agree with what he meant.
A sense of wonder is only one of the things that has suffered as a result of TV; it has adversely affected our ability to imagine and our concepts of virtue as well. Even before I was of an age to begin going to one of the local movie theaters for an afternoon of singing cowboys and barroom brawls, or elaborate and glamorous musical extravaganzas on cruise ships and in posh nightclubs, there were books and radio to fill my head with images. I could easily imagine Sky King soaring above the clouds in his little airplane, or Jack Doc and Reggie creeping through the cellar of an eerie haunted house in pursuit of an elusive and mysterious criminal. And I could clearly envision Charlie MacCarthy as he sassed Edgar Bergan, although the presence of the ventriloquist’s dummy was totally unnecessary for those radio performances. Radio reality was entirely sound effects and listener imagination. When some of those same programs made it onto our television screens, I was often disappointed, preferring the images of my own imagination over that of set designers and makeup artists.
Picture postcards and black and white textbook photos of the wonders of my world — the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, Mount Rushmore and the Giant Redwoods gave no sense of the vastness and power of their actuality, but repeated television images soon deadened the sense of awe and wonder until they were as familiar as my own backyard and held little fascination. Oceans, mountains, glaciers and deserts (none of which I had ever seen) so often became ordinary scenery in dramatizations, commercials and documentaries until they were no longer remarkable. It would be impossible to view any of those things with the fresh eyes of discovery. It was too late to see them for the first time. Through one amazing, dreamlike night, we watched American astronauts land and walk on the moon — the stuff of comic books and futuristic fiction — and because we saw it with our own eyes it became fact and thus reality, soon to be regarded as being so common that we barely acknowledge, marvel at or remember the missions that followed.
And commercial television has taken to its bosom the human sins of pride, lust, anger, covetousness, envy, sloth, and gluttony and made them the themes of dramas, the backbone of comedy and the somewhat understandable subjects of news broadcasts worldwide. That last is, I suppose, to be expected. Good news, according to human nature, is no news, thanks to the long-standing news-gatherers’ practice of relying on sensationalism to sell newspapers. While kindness, generousness and happy endings make us feel good and bolster our faith in the human race, we are stimulated, shocked, angered and possibly motivated by illegal, sad or sensational happenings. There are a few exceptions, such as David Muir’s nearly perfect record of always ending his broadcast with an up-beat, but usually relatively insignificant story. I applaud and appreciate him for that bit of sunshine he tacks onto the litany of human disaster, folly and cruelty, but it hardly serves to cancel out the pain and sorrow.
We cannot undo the losses that television has caused, and maybe it is for the best. Time will tell if what we have been forced to accept, admit and believe has been worth what we’ve lost. We may be better off finding out what is real and how it came to be than we were in our pretty world of fantasy and daydreams. Science is more reliable than myth and superstition — and probably even more dependable than faith. And as far as virtue goes; Why do you think those sins have become the underlying themes for virtually everything we see and hear on television? They are part of that which makes us human. We hope to find out that we are not so bad as some and a whole lot better than others. Who gets to cast the first stone?