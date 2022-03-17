The Johnson County Board of Supervisors announced vacancies on the County Case Management Advisory Board, the Historic Preservation Commission and the Food Policy Council.
The Case Management Advisory Board has five openings for three-year terms beginning July 1 and expiring June 30, 2025. Persons interested in serving must meet one of the following criteria: a member of the general public with an interest in disability services, a consumer of disability services or family member of a consumer of services or a contracted disability services provider offering services in Johnson County.
Duties include review of and recommendations for program policies, development and review of the organizational plan, review of and recommendations for future programming and review of and recommendations regarding the evaluation of the program.
The Historic Preservation Commission has one vacancy for a three-year term beginning upon appointment and expiring Dec. 31, 2024. Members must be residents of Johnson County and demonstrate a positive interest in historic preservation, possessing interest or expertise in architecture history, historic preservation, planning, building rehabilitation, conservation in general or real estate. Residents residing outside of Iowa City are especially encouraged to apply. Historic Preservation Commission meetings are scheduled for the first Monday of the month, at 5 p.m., at the Johnson County Health and Human Services Building.
Five openings exist on the Food Policy Council for four-year terms beginning July 1 and expiring June 30, 2026. The Food Policy Council purpose is to improve dialogue and discussion and provide necessary advice on food and agriculture issues to the county, municipalities, community boards, local agencies, nongovernmental organizations, businesses and other interested groups. The council addresses food system issues in the county, including the development of strategic goals, data gathering, research projects and policies to address food system issues.
The council meets at 6 p.m. the third Monday of the month. Members are assigned to working groups and sub-committees tmeeting in addition to the regular meeting. Working groups are created based on priorities decided by the council. Current working groups include local food system infrastructure, food justice, healthcare for food and farm workers, American Rescue Plan Act local foods initiatives funding and local food procurement policies. Applicants with experience and interest in current working group topics are strongly encouraged to apply.
Application forms for all vacancies are available on the Committee/Board Openings webpage of the Johnson County website at www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov/vacancies and in the office of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, second floor of the Johnson County Administration Building, 913 S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City.