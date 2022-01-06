IOWA CITY— Johnson County government includes 26 boards, commissions and committees, most composed of volunteers appointed by the Board of Supervisors. Currently there are openings on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Juvenile Justice and Youth Development Policy Board and the Livable Community for Successful Aging Policy Board.
Details and applications are available on the County’s website at https://johnsoncountyiowa.gov/vacancies.
The vacancies, duties and requirements of each follow:
Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission— Composed of five members residing within Johnson County. The majority of members must reside outside the corporate limits of any city. Members are appointed for a five-year term with one member appointed each year. P&Z reports and makes recommendations to the Board of Supervisors regarding matters relating to zoning, rezoning, preliminary and final plats. P&Z also holds public hearings and makes recommendations to the Board of Supervisors for amendments to update the Johnson County Unified Development Ordinance and the Land Use Plan. Members also make personal tours and inspections of application sites for determination of the recommendations to the Board of Supervisors regarding zoning and platting requests.
Meetings are held the second Monday of each month, at 5:30 p.m., at the Johnson County Administration Building, located at 913 S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City, but special public hearings or work sessions can be scheduled at the discretion of the Commission.
Two seats are open on P&Z– one filling an unexpired term beginning upon appointment, ending Dec. 31, 2022, and one for a five-year term beginning upon appointment, ending Dec. 31, 2026.
Juvenile Justice and Youth Development Board (JJYD)— The policy board was originally organized to support a grant providing funding to foster collaboration on juvenile crime prevention projects between local agencies, including the Iowa City Community School District. Johnson County funds these projects, often serving as a valuable source for state and federal grants matching funds. JJYD serves in an advisory capacity to the Board of Supervisors.
JJYD has a maximum of 42 members with up to 29 ex-officio (non-voting). The Board of Supervisors appoints 13 members of the policy board with seven representatives from business, parents, residents and youth; three representatives from social service agencies; one from juvenile court; one from law enforcement; and one from the Board of Supervisors. Ex-officio members include twelve government representatives, nine school district and higher education representatives, six law enforcement personnel and two Johnson County youth.
Appointed members serve three-year terms including duties, not limited to, spearheading the development of countywide prevention, intervention and sanctions services coordination; overseeing the development of assessment and monitoring systems; reviewing strategic planning and monitor progress of projects; briefing the community on the value of asset-building by talking to local groups and engaging in other promotional activities; promoting activities designed to raise assets in youth; providing and developing funding for asset-building programs in the community; and act as a source of information and a communication conduit for various groups and individuals interested in participating in projects.
The policy board meets on a quarterly basis, from 3:30-5 p.m., on the first Monday of February, May, August and November.
The five vacancies include one for a representative of law enforcement for a term beginning upon appointment, expiring Sept. 30, 2024; three vacancies for persons categorized as “business, parents, residents or youth” for terms beginning upon appointment, expiring Sept. 30, 2024; and one vacancy for a person categorized as “business, parents, residents or youth” beginning upon appointment, expiring Sept. 30. 2022.
Livable Community for Successful Aging Policy Board (JCLC)— The board grew out of the Consortium for Successful Aging, a grassroots effort spearheaded by the Johnson County Task Force on Aging. In 2005, the Consortium collaborated with the University of Iowa Center on Aging to produce a Successful Aging Market Analysis of Johnson County, and subsequent reports on housing, health and supportive services, transportation and successful aging. The Board of Supervisors officially created JCLC by resolution in 2007. Key purposes include preparing Johnson County to address the needs of an aging population and to serve as a unifying structure bringing together common interests and collective resources to foster effective collaboration, cooperation, communication, education and direction of efforts building and sustaining a livable community for successful aging.
There are four vacancies for three-year terms beginning upon appointment, expiring June 30, 2024. The vacancies are for individuals affiliated with an aging/livable organization.