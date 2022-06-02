A steady line of diners filed past two serving lines in the Solon fire station Sunday, May 29 during the annual Firefighters Breakfast. Over 2,000 were served in the all-you-can-eat fundraiser for the all-volunteer department.
A couple of kids get an up close look at a fire engine parked behind City Hall Sunday, May 29 during the annual Firefighters Breakfast. Over 2,000 were served all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, ham, and eggs.
SOLON — The 58th annual Firefighters Breakfast was held Sunday, May 29 at the fire station with over 2,000 people served.
The breakfast is a major fundraiser for the all-volunteer department, and the last one to be held in the current location. Work continues on the new fire station on the south edge of town with a July move-in anticipated.
Solon firefighters routinely provide mutual aid assistance during fires and other emergencies and received a little different mutual aid response as area firefighters pitched in to help with the breakfast. Former Solon firefighter and current North Liberty Fire Chief Brian Platz was seen working a serving line, for example, and the Ely Fire Dept. provided additional grills.
The firefighters also assisted the Johnson County Ambulance Service with their 5th annual Help Heal Hunger Basic Necessity & Food Drive to benefit local food pantries with a cart at Sam’s Mainstreet Market during May and accepting donations at the breakfast.