SOLON– The Solon Community Pantry’s Emergency Assistance Fund continues to receive requests for financial support for various utilities, rent and house payments. The Emergency Fund was initiated because of financial issues resulting from the pandemic that impacted many family’s lives. The Emergency Fund has provided for 17 families since its inception, many of whom have had to make a second request.
Emergency Funds have run low and to offset this, the Solon Senior Advocates Board, which serves as the 501©3 umbrella for the pantry, agreed to transfer some pantry funds to the Emergency Assistance Program following a request from the Pantry Advisory Board. Many who have donated to the pantry have stipulated the money to be used where it is needed. The Advocate Board determined its mission to relieve food insecurity as well as financial insecurity to be within their purview. Donors who prefer their monetary donations to provide for food only may stipulate this with future gifts.
The Advocate Board and the Pantry Advisory Board will determine in December whether there is an ongoing need for the Emergency Assistance Fund to continue as part of the Solon Pantry’s mission to help families in need. Donations to support this may be made to the Emergency Fund, P.O. Box 344, Solon.