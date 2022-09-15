SOLON — The pace was a little slower, scores were not kept when a goal was made, but ear-to-ear smiles on the players’ faces attested to the fun they were having as the Solon Parks and Recreation Dept. launched fall youth soccer Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area.

Fall soccer is an annual program with teams for Kindergarten-first grade, second and third grade, and fourth, fifth, and sixth graders. No scores are kept for the younger players while the fourth-sixth teams play in a Rec. League with Lisbon and Mount Vernon (with scores and standings kept). Their season was

