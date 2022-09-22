Having graduated from high school in May of 1952, I’d spent that summer working in the garden with Mother and helping her with the canning, working two or three afternoons at my part-time job at the Penney’s Store and helping with the miniature golf course in the evenings. All too soon, the summer was nearing its end and, one September morning, I helped pack my belongings into the family car for the trip to Iowa City and my new life as a college student.

Dad drove, of course, and Mother rode along. I had no idea where Iowa City was. I had never been farther east than Oskaloosa and had a lifelong history of being carsick when traveling more than forty miles from home. On that trip, however, I was too full of nervous anticipation for the dreaded carsickness to intrude on this new adventure.

Recommended for you