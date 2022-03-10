Patricia Ellen (Kasper) Spevacek, 70, began her life on Feb. 12, 1952, third daughter of W. John Kasper and Magdalen (Lenoch) Kasper. She unexpectedly passed away Feb. 28, 2022, breaking the hearts of all who knew her.
Patti graduated from Solon high school in 1970, where she had been a cheerleader for four years. Following high school, Patti married Gary Spevacek. They were married for 51 years and 8 months.
Patti and Gary farmed her dads farm together, raising hogs and cattle, which made her very proud. Later in life, she attended Kirkwood Community College and made the Dean’s List as a Surgical Tech. Patti went on to work at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for 16 years.
She was the mother of four children and ten grandchildren, whom she dearly loved. She was a strong-willed woman who you would want on your side in a fight. Patti was firm in her beliefs and immersed herself in the things she loved. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Patti leaves behind her husband, Gary, and their four children, Amy (Ken) Augustine, Tamara (James) Hill, Travis (Erinn) Spevacek and Brian (Mindy) Spevacek; ten grandchildren, Olivia and Madelyn, Joseph, Kathryn and Samuel, Wyatt and Garrett; Emmett, Isabella and Kylee; her dog, Lilly; siblings, Linda (Dwayne) Johnson, Barbara Kruzic and Ed (Lisa) Kasper; nieces and nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences may be shared at www.lensingfuneral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the West Branch FFA, PO Box 167, Iowa City, IA 52244.