Pickleball paddles and a ball sit at the junction of basketball and pickleball courts in the Solon United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center. New permanent floor markings were recently installed providing for three pickleball courts plus a volleyball and basketball court.
Employees with Blackman/Albrecht’s Interiors cut and install new inlaid floor markings for basketball, volleyball, and a trio of pickleball courts at the Solon United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center. By being sections of tile, the markings are more durable and longer lasting than paint or tape.
Jill Weetman, with Solon Senior Support, talks with Jim Albrecht from Blackman/Albrecht’s Interiors as a crew installs markings for three pickleball courts at the Solon United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center. The average age of a pickleball player in the US is 55, however in Johnson County, it is higher.
A mallet lays on top of new basketball court markings in the gym at the Solon United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center. The blue line is for one of three pickleball courts. The white square in the middle of the blue line indicates where the pickleball net goes.
A piece of blue tile, indicating a line for one of three pickleball courts at the Solon United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center, awaits placement. The Family Life Center recently redid their gym floor and opted for inlaid striping rather than paint or tape, which isn’t as durable and long-lasting.
SOLON — Pickleball, the quirky combination of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, which has swept the nation likewise has increased in popularity in Solon. In an effort to meet demand for more playing space and available times, the Solon United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center recently renovated their gym floor, re-lining it to accommodate three pickleball courts in addition to basketball and volleyball.
According to usapickleball.org the sport was invented in 1965 by three dads dealing with bored kids. From its backyard beginnings, the sport has evolved into an international game popular in the US and Canada and expanding across Europe and Asia.
“Word of mouth is the most common way people get started, but Pickleball Johnson County (PJC) is a great way to start,” said Colleen Altman, a member of the group and a former advisor. PJC’s 12 Advisors promote the sport, teach and encourage new players, and educate people about pickleball. The sport uses an oversized ping-pong type paddle, a ball similar to a whiffle ball, and the net is 36” high at the ends, but 34” in the middle. And there is a 7’-deep zone either side of the net known as “the kitchen,” which is a no-volley zone.
Veteran pickleballers, Colleen said, are more than willing to teach newbies. “Nobody needs to feel intimidated to come and play because they’re very friendly and welcoming.” She added the sport has expanded in popularity, particularly in Johnson County.
“When I first started playing eight years ago, I think there were only around 125 players (in the county), and now there are over 500. It keeps growing, the locations keep growing, and that’s when we brought it to Solon (in 2018). We first started playing in the Community Center, but they only have availability for two courts, and with the lack of hours (that the center is available), it was encouraging that the UMC Family Life Center opened their doors to us to have three courts and more availability and time to play. They were very encouraging to promote the sport and help us to bring in others to play.”
The Family Life Center has made pickleball courts permanent as the lines Blackman/Albrecht’s Interiors put down are actually tiles cut and placed into the floor rather than paint that would wear off, or tape, which would peel off eventually.
Pickleball, Colleen and Janet Luedtka, a current advisor with the Association, said is a sport for all ages. While the national average player age is 55, in Johnson County more senior citizens are staying active through the sport.
“What makes it so exciting to play is, all levels are able to play. We have a different system that rates you on your skill level and you’re able to find a spot to play at your skill level, pretty much anywhere throughout Johnson County,” said Colleen while Janet noted “One thing that makes it popular is that the court is smaller than a tennis court so you don’t have as much area to cover as you would as a tennis player. We almost always play with four people rather than just two (in tennis singles), so even if you’re maybe not the fastest person in the world, like you would need to be for tennis, with pickleball, you make up for that. It’s also a different hand motion. With tennis it’s more of a big, broad stroke, but with pickleball it’s more skill based, more wrist-control.”
Pickleball also has more of a social aspect, Colleen pointed out. “It’s a very friendly group and often, social events will happen because of pickleball. They’ll go to a movie or out to dinner or have lunch or engage in other opportunities. Through Johnson County, they do a great job of promoting these social activities as well, so you gain friendships and relationships outside of the courts as well.”
“The people I’ve met have been wonderful. People are nice, they’re kind. If you’re a beginner, we welcome you. More advanced players are willing to teach you. It’s all types of people, people are willing to learn, and there’s various sites we play at too.” In addition to the Family Life Center, the Solon Community Center has an indoor court available (www.solon-iowa.com/168/Adult-Recreation or 319-624-2499), the tennis courts at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area are also available. In addition to Solon courts are available in Coralville, Iowa City, North Liberty, and Tiffin.
Lessons are free, however individual sites may have their own fees, and the Johnson County Pickleball Association has its own $10/year membership dues.
For those playing at the Family Life Center nets and balls are provided, the fun and social aspects are provided, players need only bring a paddle, which can be purchased at Scheels, online at www.pickleballcentral.com, or even Walmart, and ranging in price from $35 to $150.
“Your equipment base is very low,” said Colleen. “We just continue to want to bring in new people that want to try it, even if they don’t feel like they can play. A lot of people that have never played a sport before find that this is something they can do. It gets fun, but it is competitive in a very friendly way.”
An open house showcasing the new courts is set for Sunday, August 21 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Family Life Center. Indoor pickleball at the Family Life Center will start Friday, Sept. 2 and will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. until noon. All interested are encouraged to use the PlayTime Scheduler at https://playtimescheduler.com/login.php. The scheduler makes it possible to find a time and place to play, as well as to see who is playing.