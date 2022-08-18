SOLON — Pickleball, the quirky combination of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, which has swept the nation likewise has increased in popularity in Solon. In an effort to meet demand for more playing space and available times, the Solon United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center recently renovated their gym floor, re-lining it to accommodate three pickleball courts in addition to basketball and volleyball.

According to usapickleball.org the sport was invented in 1965 by three dads dealing with bored kids. From its backyard beginnings, the sport has evolved into an international game popular in the US and Canada and expanding across Europe and Asia.

