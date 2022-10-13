SOLON — The varsity girls defeated WaMaC East foe Independence (Indee) 3-1 Tuesday, October 4 and celebrated Senior Night. Mik Langenberg, Kylee Flynn, Delaney Bombei, Sophia Hoeper, and Brianna Kerkove were recognized prior to the varsity contest.

Solon took the first set 25-18, dropped the second set 22-25, and won the third and fourth sets 25-13 and 25-14 respectively. Bombei hit a milestone in the fourth set after getting a kill for a 15-9 lead, she made a solo block to make it 16-9 and chalked up the 250th in her high school career.

