Delaney Bombei launches a kill Tuesday, October 4 at home against Independence on Senior Night. Bombei, a senior, notched her 250th career block and added to her 500+ career kills with 12 (tied with sophomore Grace Erwin) in a 3-1 win.
SOLON — The varsity girls defeated WaMaC East foe Independence (Indee) 3-1 Tuesday, October 4 and celebrated Senior Night. Mik Langenberg, Kylee Flynn, Delaney Bombei, Sophia Hoeper, and Brianna Kerkove were recognized prior to the varsity contest.
Solon took the first set 25-18, dropped the second set 22-25, and won the third and fourth sets 25-13 and 25-14 respectively. Bombei hit a milestone in the fourth set after getting a kill for a 15-9 lead, she made a solo block to make it 16-9 and chalked up the 250th in her high school career.
With the win Solon improved to 20-9 overall and 2-3 in the WaMaC East while Indee dropped to 12-20 and 0-4.
Sophomore Grace Erwin and Bombei led Solon with a dozen kills each, Ally Stahle had 10, Hoeper produced eight, and freshman Jozie Lahr made two. Erwin and Lahr led defensively with three solo blocks each, Bombei made two, and Hoeper had one. Stahle and Bombei made three ace serves each with two from Brynn Deike.
The Lady Spartans went 2-2 in Center Point-Urbana’s (CPU) tournament Saturday, October 8 with a 2-0 (21-8, 21-13) win over Benton Community and a 2-0 (21-15, 21-17) win over Waterloo West, and a 2-0 (10-21, 11-21) loss to Assumption (Davenport) and 2-0 (19-25, 17-25) loss to Cedar Falls.
Postseason schedule
Solon hosts Williamsburg Monday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. in a Class 3A Region 7 quarterfinal round match. The winner plays in Solon at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 19. The Region 7 final is set for Tuesday, October 25 at the highest-ranked team’s site (if travel distance permits, per the IGHSAU) at 7:00 p.m. with a trip to the 2022 State Tournament on the line.
Also in Region 7, West Liberty and PCM (Monroe), Centerville and Grinnell, and Albia and Chariton will square off on October 17.
WaMaC East Standings (October 9)
Conf. Overall
Mt. Vernon 4-0 28-5
Marion 3-1 31-5
W. Delaware 2-2 26-13
Solon 2-3 22-10
Independence 0-4 14-22
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 3A Week 7 rankings (October 6)