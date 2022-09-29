polinators

An Edward’s Hairstreak and Monarch caterpillar both enjoying a milkweed plant.

The Ohio State University Bee Lab is hosting a series of online classes for anyone interested in planting some pollinator habitat. The webinars are free though registration is required to join them live on Fridays at 9 am central time between October 14th and November 11th. It's a great lineup of speakers and a good opportunity to learn, especially if you're a beginner!

10/14: Doug Tallamy, University of Delaware

