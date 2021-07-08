The Prairie School Foundation is hosting their 9th Annual Prairie Hawk Golf Challenge at Saddleback Ridge Golf Course in Solon on Monday, August 2.
Registration fees are $90 for individuals or $360 per foursome. Golfers will have the opportunity to purchase mulligans and raffle tickets and participate in on-the-course contests. to register on line visit: prairiefoundation.com/events/prairie-hawk-golf-challenge.
The shotgun start is scheduled for noon but golfer are encouraged to arrive early to warm-up on the driving range, and practice green.
If you or your organization is interested in sponsoring a hole for $150. The foundation will provide a sign with the organization's logo displayed at the Challenge plus recognition on the program.
In addition, players will help raise funds for the benefit of Prairie students through the foundation’s Kids Fund. Monies are used to purchase equipment, materials and programs to enhance the education of Prairie students.