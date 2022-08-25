SOLON — Disasters can impact a school at any time, whether it is a fire, tornado, derecho, or an active shooter. Regardless of the incident type, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) will be among the first to respond along with the Solon Fire Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, and other fire departments and law enforcement agencies as needed. For the response to be efficient, with the goal to mitigate the hazard and save as many lives as possible, planning needs to occur well before something happens.

“We’ve always had great relationships with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and they have a great presence in our buildings,” said Zach Wigle, High School Principal. “They’ve always had that. But following the tragic incident in Texas (the Uvalde school shooting), Sheriff Kunkel reached out to the district.” Wigle said the Sheriff talked about his deputies visiting all of the school buildings in the county, doing walk-throughs, and revisiting critical incident plans.

Recommended for you