AMES — Producers, ag lenders, and suppliers can get a look at current market conditions and expected trends in crop and livestock income potential during the annual Pro Ag Outlook and Management webinar series, which begins Nov. 7.
Live webinars will be held daily Nov. 7-10, from noon to 1 p.m. Central time. A live question and answer session will follow each presentation. Programs will be available for on-demand viewing the day following each live broadcast.
Timely topics include an update on carbon markets, transportation logistics and supply chain issues, as well as crop and livestock market outlooks by economists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
“Agribusiness professionals, producers and others in the agricultural industry will benefit from hearing economic experts from Iowa State University address current and rising issues affecting Iowa agriculture,” said Ann Johanns, program specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “World events have had direct impacts on U.S. producers in 2022 and attendees will gain insights and a better understanding of what to watch and prepare for going into 2023.”
Speakers include Chad Hart, professor in economics and extension grain markets specialist at Iowa State; Alejandro Plastina, associate professor in economics and extension economist; Lee Schulz, associate professor in economics and livestock economist; and Bobby Martens, associate professor and ag supply chain specialist.
The program takes an in-depth look into the outlook for agriculture in 2023 and provides an opportunity to discuss the current Iowa economic situation with university experts.
Seminar dates and speakers
Monday, Nov. 7 - Alejandro Plastina provides an update on carbon markets and credits.
Tuesday, Nov. 8 - Lee Schulz provides an update on livestock outlook and profit potential for beef, pork and other Iowa industries.
Wednesday, Nov. 9 - Bobby Martens discusses logistics and transportation impacts on agriculture.
Thursday, Nov. 10 - Chad Hart discusses crop markets for 2023 and beyond.
All webinars will be moderated by Ann Johanns. She can be reached at aholste@iastate.edu or 515-337-2766.
Registration for the whole series is $20 per email address and includes access to the four live programs and archived recordings of each session. Register at: https://www.aep.iastate.edu/proag/
Viewing of the live and recorded programs is through a web browser and no additional software downloads are needed. Only paid registrants will have access to the webinar recordings following the live events. Initial questions for the presenters can be sent to agdm@iastate.edu.