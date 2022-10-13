AMES — Producers, ag lenders, and suppliers can get a look at current market conditions and expected trends in crop and livestock income potential during the annual Pro Ag Outlook and Management webinar series, which begins Nov. 7.

Live webinars will be held daily Nov. 7-10, from noon to 1 p.m. Central time. A live question and answer session will follow each presentation. Programs will be available for on-demand viewing the day following each live broadcast.

