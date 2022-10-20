AMES — With nighttime frost and freezing temperatures in the forecast, a fruit crop specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach reminds strawberry producers of the importance of keeping their plants covered.

Suzanne Slack, assistant professor and fruit crop specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, wrote an article for the September-October edition of Acreage Living Newsletter, where she covers the basics of “Strawberry Winter Stress Survival.”

