SOLON — Nearly 30 kids from ages 4-to-14 participated in a three-day tennis camp last week put on by the Solon Recreation Dept. at the Nature and Recreation Area.

Rec Director Dylan Sloan taught the 40-minute sessions (divided into three age groups: 4-6, 7-10, and 11-14). He previously taught tennis for four-to-five years while working for the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department.

