SOLON — According to ConsumerAffairs.com 3,139,508, or 16.7% of Iowans, are over the age of 65. While some seniors are able to live healthy and independent lives, others need varying degrees of assistance while some ultimately end up in long term care.

Since 1973 the Solon Retirement Village has served residents of Solon and the surrounding area starting with the Solon Nursing and Rehab nursing home and expanding to a campus with independent living (Terrace Lane and Terrace Lane Glen Condos), assisted living (Solon Assisted Living Village), a skilled care unit, and a memory care unit. “This campus has the entire continuum of care,” said Tyler Branscomb, Assisted Living Director. “You can start out independently and if you need a higher level of care, you would come into assisted living or long term care, or memory care.”

