WILLIAMSBURG — The varsity team dropped to 1-2 on the season Friday, Sept. 9 on the road in Williamsburg to the No. 3-ranked (in Class 2A) Raiders. Despite the loss to Mount Vernon the week before, the Spartans entered the contest in the No.6 spot in Class 3A.

Solon received the opening kick off but went three-and-out under withering Williamsburg defense. However, the Raiders fumbled on their drive with Sean Stahle recovering and putting Solon on the ‘Burg’s 30 yard line. Again, Williamsburg repelled the Spartans, taking over on downs. Stahle proved pesky though as he picked off a Raider pass and starting a drive, which would end with Grant Knipper booting a 35-yard field goal to put Solon on the scoreboard at 3-0. Kipper struck again later in the quarter with a 31-yard effort to make it 6-0.

