WILLIAMSBURG — The varsity team dropped to 1-2 on the season Friday, Sept. 9 on the road in Williamsburg to the No. 3-ranked (in Class 2A) Raiders. Despite the loss to Mount Vernon the week before, the Spartans entered the contest in the No.6 spot in Class 3A.
Solon received the opening kick off but went three-and-out under withering Williamsburg defense. However, the Raiders fumbled on their drive with Sean Stahle recovering and putting Solon on the ‘Burg’s 30 yard line. Again, Williamsburg repelled the Spartans, taking over on downs. Stahle proved pesky though as he picked off a Raider pass and starting a drive, which would end with Grant Knipper booting a 35-yard field goal to put Solon on the scoreboard at 3-0. Kipper struck again later in the quarter with a 31-yard effort to make it 6-0.
The Raiders equalized with a touchdown early in the second quarter to close out a 35-yard drive. A blocked kick and penalty on Solon moved Raider’s kicker closer to the uprights, however his PAT kick went wide to the left resulting in a 6-6 tie.
Mac McCarty recovered a Williamsburg fumble but the ensuing drive died after a Timmons pass was intercepted and returned for a Raider touchdown making it 6-12. Quinton Heineman intercepted a Raider pass to start a drive, which culminated in Brett White scampering 50 yards for the score. A blocked kick on the PAT attempt by Knipper made it 12-12. A pass to the end zone with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first half gave Williamsburg an 18-12 advantage.
The Raiders increased their lead early in the third quarter as penalties fell against the Spartans, passing for another score and a 24-12 lead. Penalties continued to hurt Solon on their next drive, and coupled with Raider defense, led to Timmons having to punt out of his own end zone. A questionable Williamsburg pass into the end zone for a touchdown led to a 30-12 lead. With a good PAT kick, the Raiders were up 31-12 going into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, White sprinted 83 yards for his second touchdown of the game making it 31-18. Knipper nailed the PAT kick and Solon trailed by a dozen points down 31-19. A diving touchdown by Williamsburg’s Carson Huedepohl with just under five minutes remaining made it 37-19 with a good kick increasing the Raider’s advantage to 38-18.
Timmons scored Solon’s final touchdown with 95 seconds left on the clock as he dove across the goal line on a two-yard quarterback keeper. A two-point attempt came up short.
Despite the negative outcome it wasn’t all doom and gloom, said Coach Lucas Stanton.
“We liked our run defense and overall thought defensively, again, we did a good job but obviously not good enough. (Derek) Weiskopf is a D-1 player for a reason, and while he made some plays (six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns), we also made some. However, we aren’t playing consistently enough, or complimentary team football right now. Our offense has an opportunity to put 21 points on the board, and we come away with six.”
But, he pointed out, the team didn’t fold. “They battled. We got a few big runs and ended up putting 305 yards up on one of the best defenses in the state.”
Not capitalizing on early opportunities cost the Spartans, he added, and the defense found themselves in some bad situations. “Our third down efficiency was not as good as it’s been, so we need to get off the field on third down when we can.”
With three weeks in, 1/3 of the regular season, Coach Stanton said the team is close to where they need to be. “Last week was a better week of practice but we have to continue to focus on the little things and do them consistently to get where we want. This group won’t quit…they still have everything in front of them. They have learned that in order to accomplish their goals, we will have to focus better on the things it takes to do so.”
The Spartans, he said, will come out of this stronger and better.
“As a staff and team, we are learning some painful lessons on the importance of discipline and toughness in this game.”
Looking ahead, Stanton remains optimistic. “If we work to fix a few things, we will be right where we want to be. We knew this part of the schedule would be tough. We are embracing it and look forward to the challenge again this week. We have a great group of kids who are hungry to improve.”
Stats include:
Passing - Timmons, 12/29 passes for 144 yards.
Rushing - White, nine carries for 149 yards and two scores; Sean Stahle, eight for12 yards; Mac McCarty three for two yards.
Receiving – Rasmussen, four for 50 yards; Oaken Foster, four for 49 yards; Cole Buffington, one for 38; White, two for four; Stahle one for three.
Solo tackles – White, eight; Ben Kampman, four; Austin Bell, four; Quinton Heineman, three; Rhyse Wear, two; Aidan Doyle, two; McCarty, one; Zach Capper, one; Stahle, one; Keenan Kruse, one; Brayden Moore, one; Zeb Kleinsmith, one; David Karam, one; Trevor Myers, one; Grant Wilson, one; Ryan Walsh, one; Adam Smith, one; Brayden Hoffman, one; Kaleb Behrends, one.
Sacks – Kampman, White, and Kleinsmith, one.
Interceptions – Stahle and Heineman, one.
Upcoming games
Assumption Catholic (Davenport) visits Friday, Sept. 16 for a non-district game on Military Appreciation Night. The JV game kicks off at 5:00 p.m. with the varsity to follow at 7:30 p.m. Assumption, in 3A District 4, is also 1-2 after a week one win over Independence was followed by losses to Wahlert Catholic (Dubuque) and North Scott. 3A District 5 play begins for Solon Friday, Sept. 23 with a trip to West Burlington-Notre Dame. The Washington Demons visit for Homecoming Friday, Sept. 30, Fairfield hosts the Spartans Friday, October 7 while Grinnell visits Friday, October 14. The regular season ends on the road in Keokuk Friday, October 21 with 3A playoffs starting Friday, October 28.