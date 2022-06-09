WILLIAMSBURG — The varsity girls dipped to 2-4 on the season with a doubleheader road loss to Williamsburg Wednesday, June 1. The Raiders topped the Lady Spartans 5-2 in the opener and took the sweep with a 10-2 win in the nightcap.
Solon scored in the top of the first and fourth innings in game one while Williamsburg plated two in the first, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth.
Ava Stebral and Addie Miller produced two hits apiece with a double each, and one RBI for Stebral. Hilary Wilson and Izzy Frees had one hit each with an RBI for Wilson. Kendal Jensen went the distance in the circle giving up six hits and five runs (two earned), walking three, and striking out three.
The Lady Spartans again opened with a run in the top of the first inning for the nightcap but quickly found themselves in a hole as the Raiders equalized with a run in the bottom of the inning, and plated five runners in the second. A solitary run in the third cut the deficit to 7-2, but one Raider run in the fourth, fifth, and sixth sealed the loss for Solon.
Hilary Wilson drilled a solo homerun in the contest, Meghan O’Neill had one hit and drove in one run, Addison Schlote had one hit, as did Claire LaDage. Frees was charged with the loss after two innings in the circle where she gave up four hits and seven runs (three earned) walked four and struck out one. Carly Ellison pitched four innings giving up five hits and three runs (one earned) and struck out two.