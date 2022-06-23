Holly Anthony, Assistant Director of the Iowa Raptor Project, introduces Superior, a female Harris’ Hawk, during a visit to the Solon Public Library Thursday, June 16. The event was one of ten family programs being hosted by the library this summer.
Annika Yost, a Kirkwood Community College student and intern with the Iowa Raptor Project, talks to Wannago, a female Great Horned Owl, during a visit to the Solon Public Library Thursday, June 16. The event was one of ten family programs being hosted by the library this summer.
Annika Yost, a Kirkwood Community College student and intern with the Iowa Raptor Project, holds Wannago, a female Great Horned Owl while Assistant Director Holly Anthony talks about owls during a visit to the Solon Public Library Thursday, June 16. The event was one of ten family programs being hosted by the library this summer.
Addie Owen, a volunteer with the Iowa Raptor Project, introduces Omaha, an American Kestrel, during a visit to the Solon Public Library Thursday, June 16. The event was one of ten family programs being hosted by the library this summer.
Fenna, a male Barn Owl, attempts to take flight despite being tethered to Holly Anthony, Assistant Director for the Iowa Raptor Project during a visit to the Solon Public Library Thursday, June 16. The event was one of ten family programs being hosted by the library this summer.
Holly Anthony, Assistant Director of the Iowa Raptor Project, introduces Fenna, a male Barn Owl, during a visit to the Solon Public Library Thursday, June 16. The event was one of ten family programs being hosted by the library this summer.
SOLON — The Iowa Raptor Project (IRP) brought a handful of their feathered friends to the Solon Public Library Thursday, June 16 for an early evening visit. Superior, a Harris’ Hawk, Wannago, a Great Horned Owl, Omaha, an American Kestrel, and Fenna, a Barn Owl, were introduced one-by-one to the crowd of a couple dozen parents and interested kids by Assistant Director Holly Anthony, intern Annika Yost, and volunteer Addie Owen.
The IRP, located at the Macbride Nature Recreation Area on Mehaffey Bridge Road, is a joint effort of the University of Iowa and Kirkwood Community College to preserve raptor populations and habitats, and is home to 17 birds of prey that cannot be released back into the wild.
The event was one of ten family programs being offered this summer. Remaining programs include expert storyteller Darrin Crow spinning campfire tales Thursday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m., “Bring Those Bugs Inside!” – an outdoor visit with the ISU Insect Museum on Thursday, July 7 at 4:00 p.m., “An Animal Chorus” with the Mississippi River Museum Thursday, July 11 at 1:30 p.m., a Trivia Night Thursday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m., “Harvesting Your Garden” Tuesday, August 2 at 6:30 p.m., “Dinosaurs at Dusk” (a collection of wooden dinosaurs crafted by local Jack Neuzil) Thursday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m., and wrapping up with a “Mapping Adventure” with The Iowa Children’s Museum Monday, August 15 at 10:00 a.m.