JOHNSON COUNTY — Iowa’s electoral maps underwent a significant overhaul as a bipartisan committee of legislators undertook the daunting task of redistricting the state’s Congressional, State Senate, and State Representative districts based on the 2020 census.
Legislators approved a series of new maps on October 28 with a 48-1 vote in the Senate, and a 93-2 vote in the House. Governor Kim Reynolds signed the new districts into law on Nov. 4.
“Today I signed the bipartisan redistricting maps into law. I am confident in how the process played out—just as the law intended, and I believe these new districts will fairly and accurately represent the citizens of Iowa for the next decade,” Reynolds said in a press release.
Currently Johnson County is represented by three State Senators – Kevin Kinney (District 39:Keokuk, most of Washington County, and western and southern Johnson County), Joe Bolkcom (District 43: Iowa City metro area), and Zach Walls (District 37: Cedar County and northeastern Johnson County).
Under the realignment Johnson County retains three districts: 43, 45, and 46. District 43 encompasses a large portion of the northeast corner while District 45 contains the Iowa City metro area. District 46 contains all of Iowa and Washington counties, and the majority of Johnson County.
Bolkcom, who’s district changed to District 45, announced he will not seek reelection.
“I am deeply grateful for the trust, guidance, and strong support I have received from the people of Iowa City and Johnson County,” Bolkcom said in a statement. “It’s been a privilege to work every day to make life better for everyday Iowans. Bolkcom said he was proud to have been part of the progressive Democratic majority from 2007 to 2010, and the one-vote Democratic Senate majority from 2011 to 2016. “For six years, we blocked today’s ferocious, ongoing Republican attacks on Iowa workers, reproductive rights, health care, environment, and public education,” he said. “
Five of Iowa’s 100 Representative (State House) Districts include portions of Johnson County.
District 85 — Cedar, Newport, and Graham townships, Penn Twp. outside the corporate limits of North Liberty and Coralville, a portion of East Lucas Twp., portions of Clear Creek and Madison townships, portions of North Liberty, portions of Solon and Big Grove Twp., and parts of Iowa City
District 86 — Portions of Coralville and Iowa City
District 89 — Portions of Iowa City, and University Heights
District 90 — Portions of Iowa City
District 91 — Iowa County and Hardin, Jefferson, Monroe, Oxford, and Washington townships in Johnson County along with parts of Big Grove, Clear Creek, and Madison townships and part of North Liberty
District 92 — Washington County and parts of southern and southeastern Johnson County
Current Representative Mary Mascher, a Democrat in District 86 (southern Iowa City and Hills) announced on Nov. 8 she will not seek reelection after nearly 28 years in office.
“I always knew that I would know when it was time to stop,” Mascher said. “I knew in my heart of hearts that it was time.” New House District 89 covers much of the same territory but drops Hills.
New House District 91 brings a Republican challenger into the Johnson County political arena as Brad Sherman has announced his candidacy. Sherman currently resides in Iowa County (after living in Johnson County for 30 years) and is the chairman for the Iowa County Republicans, and pastor of Solid Rock Church in Coralville.
In a press release sent to the Leader Sherman said, “I am a patriotic American with a concern for good government. For many years I’ve worked in caucuses, political conventions, and presidential campaigns as far back as the mid 1980’s. I have been a longtime advocate for Life, helping to found Informed Choices Medical Clinics where I served as the president and board chair for 10 years. I have traveled around the Midwest conducting seminars helping people understand the principles that made America the freest nation on earth. One of those principles is laid out in the Declaration of Independence which states that our rights come from God, not government, and the purpose of government is to protect those rights. It seems that many in elected office have forgotten this principle. Like many Americans today, I find the socialist and Marxist trends that are pushing our nation toward the brink of tyranny very alarming. I can’t sit back and let these evils destroy the freedoms that have made America a blessing to the entire world.”
Northeastern Johnson County from the Linn-Johnson County line to Highway 6 southeast of Iowa City is currently represented by Republican Bobby Kauffman in District 73, which includes all of Cedar County.
Under the realignment Cedar County is now District 41 with two portions of northern Louisa County and contains none of Johnson County.
The state retains four Congressional districts, but the first and second districts have flipped. Currently Johnson County is in the 2nd Congressional District but is in the 1st District under the new alignment.
The new 1st District includes Cedar, Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Mahaska, Marion, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren, Warren, and Washington counties.
Current Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican, announced on Nov. 10 she will seek reelection in the new district.
However, Wapello County, her current home, is now in the new 3rd District, which is home to Representative Cindy Axne, a Democrat.
In a statement Miller-Meeks said the new district includes more than 85% of the constituents she currently represents and added, “The counties that will become the new 1st Congressional District next year have been home to me for many reasons.”
The new maps will be effective beginning with the 2022 elections.