SOLON— Solon’s Lady Spartans suffered their sixth loss of the season (with 20 wins) Monday, June 21, in a non-conference game at home against Iowa City Regina Catholic. The Regals defeated Solon 10-2 with one run in the top of the second inning, and a six-run assault in the fifth. Two more runs went up in the sixth with one in the seventh. Hilary Wilson and Camryn Keith scored Solon’s two runs, with one in the bottom of the fifth and the other in the seventh.
Solon’s bats were busy with eight as Hilary Wilson and Jada Buffington knocked out two hits apiece with a double for Wilson. Sarah Heick also doubled in the contest and drove in one run. Kendall Jensen took the loss after five innings in the circle giving up six hits and seven runs (two earned). She walked one and had four strikeouts.
Iowa City Regina 10, Solon 2
Hits — Hilary Wilson 2, Jada Buffington 2, Anna Quillin 1, Sarah Heick 1, Monet Barnhouse 1, Carly Ellison 1
Singles — Buffington 2, Wilson 1, Quillin 1, Barnhouse 1, Ellison 1
Doubles — Wilson, Heick 1
Runs —Wilson 1, Camryn Keith 1
RBI — Quillin 1, Heick 1
Pitching — Kendall Jensen 5.0 IP, 6 hits, 7 runs (2 earned), 1 walk, 4 strikeouts. Izzy Frees 2.0 IP, 2 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout