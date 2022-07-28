URBANDALE — Registration is open for the Living History Farms Race on November 12. The popular cross-country run, established in 1979, returns this fall after a two-year hiatus.
“We’re delighted to welcome runners back,” Living History Farms President Ruth Haus said. “This is one of the longest-established events at Living History Farms, and we’ve missed this connection with the running community.”
The Living History Farms Race will cover 5 miles, including gravel and paved roads, woodland trails, fields, and two creek crossings. The course begins and ends in the 1876 town of Walnut Hill and winds past the 1700 Ioway Farm, 1850 Pioneer Farm, and 1900 Horse-Powered Farm. All registered athletes will receive a knit beanie, and all finishers will receive a medal, along with a post-race meal from the Machine Shed. Athletes also have the option to purchase a custom Raygun t-shirt.
Since the race last took place in 2019, Mother Nature has made some alterations to the course. However, runners will find some things haven’t changed: Costumes are still encouraged (although not required), and runners can expect to get wet and muddy.
Early registration (before September 12) is $50, with a discounted rate of $40 for Living History Farms members. Fees will go up $10 on September 12. Registration will be capped at 1,000 runners. Register online at https://secure.getmeregistered.com.
For more information, please visit the Living History Farms website at www.lhf.org.