JOHNSON COUNTY — The first installment of Johnson County property and mobile home taxes were due on Thursday, Sept. 1. Payments must be delivered to the Treasurer’s Office, paid online, or postmarked by Friday, Sept. 30, to avoid a 1 ½ percent monthly penalty that will begin on Saturday, Oct. 1.

In-person payments must be made at the Treasurer’s Office, located on the first floor of the Johnson County Administration Building, 913 S. Dubuque St. in Iowa City. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

