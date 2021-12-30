Richard “Dick” Eugene Rogers, 85, of Iowa City, formerly of Solon, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at home. Celebration of life gathering was Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon.
Richard was born Aug. 22, 1937, in Tipton, son of William and Martha (Ohlinger) Rogers. He graduated from Tipton High School. Richard was united in marriage to Ilene Leonard for over twenty-one years. They raised three sons. Dick later married Pamela Heinsius April 25, 1992, at Solon United Methodist Church. He owned and operated his own Standard Station in Mt. Vernon for over 18 years, later working at Ken’s Auto in Solon. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, word searching, going to races, doing puzzles, being around his in-home daycare children, and most of all spending time with his family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren.
Dick is survived by his wife Pam; children Jeff (Barb) Rogers, Doug (Lisa) Rogers, Bryan (Jill) Heinsius and Chad (Jill) Heinsius, Kelley (Rus) Ruskey and Nicole (Robbie) Rivers; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister Bev Albert; as well as nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Kevin Rogers, sister Carolyn Rogers, and brother-in-law Don Albert.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to either Iowa City Hospice or to the family.