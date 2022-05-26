Robert ‘Bob’ Morris, 89, of Solon, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Visitation was held Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic church in Solon. A funeral mass was held Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at St. Mary. Burial followed in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery with full military rites. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon was in charge of arrangements.
Robert was born Dec. 24, 1932, in Keewatin, Minn., son of William and Ann (Bolf) Morris. He graduated from Keewatin high school and later from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He served in the United States Army from 1953-1955 during the Korean Conflict. Bob was united in marriage to Kay Shimon June 11, 1960, at St. Mary Catholic church. He owned and operated Bob’s DX service station in Solon. Bob was a dedicated member of the Solon community, where he was able to begin the Annual Solon Firefighters Pancake Breakfast. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic church and Solon American Legion Stinocher Post 460, serving as past Legion Commander. He enjoyed cooking pizza, watching Solon high school sports and, most of all, spending time with his friends and family.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kay; six children, Greg (Lynn) Morris, Tim Morris, Maureen (Mike) Kinney, Mark (Melody) Morris, Michael (Joanne) Morris and Ann Morris; ten grandchildren, James (Taylor) Morris, Jake Morris, Katherine (Dr. Matthew) Shanahan, Caroline Morris, Jack Kinney (Katie), Max Kinney, Clayton Adams, Cameron Adams (Paige), Alex Morris and Elise Morris; one great-granddaughter, Evelyn ‘Evashevski’ Morris; his sisters-in-law, Neia May and Theresa Morris as well as his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Morris and brother-in-law, George May.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Solon American Legion, Solon Firefighters Association or Camp Courageous in his name.