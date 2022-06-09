SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE — Karri (Hirl) Roman was promoted to Colonel April 29 at Scott Air Force Base in East St. Louis, Illinois. Reaffirmation of Oath was performed by Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Mark A. Ediger. Col. Roman is the Commander, 375th Healthcare Operations Squadron, 375th Medical Group, Scott AFB. She leads 157 personnel in the provision of primary and specialty healthcare for 66,000 eligible beneficiaries in the greater St. Louis area and maintains oversight of healthcare delivery valued at $35 million annually. She oversees the 375th Medical Group’s unique Family Medicine Residency located in O’Fallon, Illinois. The residency is the Air Force’s only program fully embedded in a civilian healthcare system. Col. Roman also oversees the Women and Children Health Program and the Immunization Program.
Col. Roman has over ten years of experience in trauma and emergency nursing to include a deployment to the 332nd Expeditionary Medical Group, Balad, Iraq in 2005 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. She is married to Lt. Col. Todd Roman, Division Chief, Medical Modernization, Office of the Surgeon General for Air Mobility Command. They are proud parents to Alaina Roman.
Col. Karri (Hirl) Roman received an Air Force direct commission in 2004. She is the daughter of Steve and Kathy Hirl of Solon, and a 1995 graduate of Solon High School.