Ronald “Ron” Hendricks, 78, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at home surrounded by family.
A casual gathering for family and friends will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at The Kirkwood Room, 515 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Ron Hendricks Memorial Fund for his favorite charities.
Ron was born Nov. 17, 1943 in Bishop, Va., the son of Robert and Grace (Atwell) Hendricks. He was a graduate of the University of Iowa College of Business. On Aug. 21, 1965 Ron married Marti Costolo in Davenport.
Ron owned and operated the Jack and Jill Country Store Grocery in Solon for 41years, retiring in 2013.
Ron was a charter member of the Solon Centennial Lions Club since 2017.
Ron was an avid fisherman his entire life. His favorite pastime was fishing with his father and grandchildren. Ron fished in Lake Michigan, Canada, Iowa trout streams and remote locations around the world.
Ron is survived by his wife Marti and their daughters, Heather (Dale) Snipes of Chandler, Ariz. and Grace Hendricks (Yale Cohn) of Iowa City; son-in-law, Sam Lensing of Solon; grandchildren, Leia Lensing, Maddi Lensing and Rocky Lensing; step-grandchildren, Amanda Hinshaw and Chris (Caty) Snipes; step-great grandchildren, Jace Hinshaw and Josie Hinshaw; his brother, Jerry (Ann) Hendricks of Tama; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry, Milly, Colleen, Richard, Terri and Hal.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Phyllis (Earl) Brooks, Polly (Don) Wolfe and Bob (Kathy) Hendricks; in-laws, Bill and Irene Costolo and brothers-in-law, Bob, Jim, and Steve Costolo.