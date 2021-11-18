Rose Marie Kasparek, 90, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Solon, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Solon, with Fr. Charles Fladung presiding. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation was from 9:00 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the Church. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon was in charge of arrangements.
Rose was born Aug. 17, 1931, in Fairfax, daughter of Joe H. and Sophie (Ludvicek) Mouchka. She was united in marriage to Donald Leo Kasparek Feb. 6, 1951, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. In her earlier years she worked various jobs including Cedar Rapids Souvenir Pencil Company. Rose and Don worked side by side at Lake Crest Manor, Kasparek Excavating, and farming. In her later years she was as a cook at Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, University of Iowa and at the Solon Nursing Home. She enjoyed cooking, having a cocktail with her friends, and most of all spending time with her family.
Rose is survived by her four sons, Butch and his wife Marie, Mike and his wife Julie, Mark and his wife Renee, and Joel and his wife Nancy; sixteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Donna (Harold) Hammen and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter-in-law Michele; siblings, Ben, Agnes, Irene, Adeline, Alvin, Elmer, Franklin, Mable, and LaVerne.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Hospice of Mercy, St. Mary Catholic Church or BrightStar Care in her name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Mercy, especially Chaplain Joe and K-Lyn, Kathy with BrightStar, and her neighbors Denise and Mark Andries.