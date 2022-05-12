TIFFIN — With part of the teams competing in the Drake Relays, April 27-29, the rest of Solon’s Lady Spartan track team roared out of the blocks at the Pacha Relays April 28…notching a runner-up finish among eight teams at Clear Creek-Amana.
That split squad scored in all seven relays and in 10 of the 12 individual events…rolling to second place (140½ points), behind Williamsburg’s varsity (158). Trailing were Clear Creek-Amana (130), Tipton (116), Durant (76½), Iowa City Regina (64), Davenport Assumption (34) and Benton (13).
Leading the Lady Spartans was Kayla Young with a double win, running 10:57.03 in the 3000 meter run, and 5:14.38 in the 1500. Ashlyn Williams backed her with fourth, (5:33.71). Elly Holubar had a 108 foot toss to win the discus throw. She was backed by Abigail Felton’s 103-10 for second. In the shot, Holubar was third, with 34-01. Switch to the jumps? Callie Levin’s 15-0¾ long jump was good for third. Aisley Foster was fourth with 14-5. Lilly Towne was runner-up with a 4-10 high jump. Tatum Holtkamp claimed fifth, clearing 4-8.
Holtkamp ran fourth (1:06.85) in the 400 hurdles. Solon stayed strong in the individual running events. Grace Hoeper (2:36.84) was third in the 800. Annika Kruse (2:42.77) was sixth. Yasmine Sell’s (29.30) 200 was good for fourth place. In the 100, with a 14.06, Aisley Foster was fifth place, with Olivia Bonnema a tenth of a second back.
In those relays, the Lady Spartans (Ava Stebral, Sell, C. Levin, Quillin) were second (4:26.89) in the 1600 medley and (with Hoeper, A. Miller, Lyons, Kobi Lietz, 4:21.07) in the 4x400. The shuttle hurdle foursome (C. Foster, T. Holtkamp, Zoey Grimm, Towne at 1:17.51) was fourth as was the sprint medley (Jedlicka, Stebral, Elijah, Addie Miller in 2:02.06) by a half second to Clear Creek-Amana. It was fourth place for the 4x800 (Hoeper, Kruse, Fiala, Kerrigan Lyons) clocking 10:53.28. In the 4x200 (A. Foster, K. Miller, Jeffers, L. Miller), 2:01.14 was good for fifth as were Stebral, Britt Elijah, Jedlicka, Bonnema, running a 55.08 4x100.