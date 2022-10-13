SOLON — An unknowing visitor to the Solon Recreation and Nature Area (SRNA) this past Saturday may have been confused by the site of Herky the Hawk leaping about, and people in costumes running the trails. The spectacle was the first Bone Dash 5k and Monster Mile, a fundraiser for the Joining Hands Support Group at the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The group provides a means for patients and families with pediatric rheumatological ailments to connect with each other and realize they’re not alone.

And they were definitely not alone.

