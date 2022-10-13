A young boy is applauded as he nears the finish line of the first Bone Dash 5k and Monster Mile event Saturday, October 8 at the SRNA. The event was a fundraiser for the Joining Hands Support Group for pediatric rheumatology patients at the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Herky the Hawk helped countdown to the start of the first Bone Dash 5k and Monster Mile event Saturday, October 8 at the SRNA. The event was a fundraiser for the Joining Hands Support Group for pediatric rheumatology patients at the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
A 5k runner works through the S curve behind the Timber Dome Lodge at the SRNA Saturday, October 8 during the first Bone Dash 5k and Monster Mile run/walk. The event was not timed and raised money for the Joining Hands Support Group for pediatric rheumatology patients at the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Runners work their way through the S curve behind the Timber Dome Lodge at the SRNA Saturday, October 8 during the first Bone Dash 5k and Monster Mile run/walk. The event was not timed and raised money for the Joining Hands Support Group for pediatric rheumatology patients at the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
SOLON — An unknowing visitor to the Solon Recreation and Nature Area (SRNA) this past Saturday may have been confused by the site of Herky the Hawk leaping about, and people in costumes running the trails. The spectacle was the first Bone Dash 5k and Monster Mile, a fundraiser for the Joining Hands Support Group at the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The group provides a means for patients and families with pediatric rheumatological ailments to connect with each other and realize they’re not alone.
And they were definitely not alone.
“The race turnout exceeded our expectations!” said Courtney Kremer, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Division of Rheumatology. “So many patients, families, and community members showed up to support this cause. We had registrants from seven different states and two countries.” She added the costumes created a festive Halloween atmosphere. Herky fired up the crowd and counted down the start of the 5k race and 1-mile run/walk. “The event was a major time commitment, especially combined with full time jobs, but now that we have the framework set, it will be easier to plan this again. We would love to keep this going as an annual fundraising event here in Solon,” she said, “So many runners came to thank us and tell us they will be back next year.”