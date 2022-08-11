SOLON — Abundant sunshine, temperatures in the low 80s, and high humidity greeted runners and walkers Saturday, August 6 as they gathered at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area (SRNA) to compete, have fun, and raise money for a worthy cause during the annual “Be a Hunger Hero 5k and 1-mile fun run/walk.

Co-organizers Theresa Bonnema, Sarah Olsem, and June Maiers teamed up for the event, a fundraiser for Mary’s Meals, which is an international organization with a mission to provide daily meals in educational settings for kids in need.

