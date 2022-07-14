TOP: Sabrina Allen, of Solon, says hello before taking the field. RIGHT: Allen is shown on the big screen as she sings the national anthem Saturday, July 9 before the start of a doubleheader between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad Cities River Bandits in Cedar Rapids.
TOP: Sabrina Allen, of Solon, says hello before taking the field. RIGHT: Allen is shown on the big screen as she sings the national anthem Saturday, July 9 before the start of a doubleheader between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad Cities River Bandits in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Solon High School student Sabrina Allen sang the national anthem Saturday, July 9 before the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits clashed in a doubleheader.
Sabrina, the daughter of Heather and Matt Allen, has sung at home basketball games after choir director Joel Forman encouraged her and other students to gain experience by singing in multiple venues such as games, competitions, and even at local restaurants.
“My parents found a post on Facebook about auditions for the national anthem,” she said. “And they nudged me into auditioning at the Veterans Memorial Stadium.”
Auditioners are given a number and then wait to be called into a conference room, she explained.
“I stood in front of three judges, sang, and then had to wait for a week before they contacted me saying that they would like to have me sing for them.”
She was able to pick the date and was able to have family and friends present to support and cheer her.
“The whole staff for the Kernels were very inviting and I look forward to going back and doing it again sometime.”
She is a member of Bella Voce, jazz choir, concert choir, and has performed in musicals.
“I am fortunate enough to have had very inspiring and guiding music teachers in my life. Jessica Frerich was my middle school choir teacher who helped me find my passion in singing. Joel Foreman is my high school choir teacher who took the passion I have for music and showed me a new world of things I can do with it. My parents also have supported me so much with providing me the opportunities and supporting me when I perform.”
Sabrina said she plans on continuing her involvement by playing the part of the Grand Duchess in this fall’s musical, Anastasia, as well as in concerts, and other opportunities in the community. She will also perform with Foreman at Music on Main next month and is considering a minor in music when she attends college.