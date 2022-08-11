Mary Yeomans beats Natalie Feuerbach to a bump as team SIMBC took on team B Squad Sunday, August 6 during Solon Parks and Recreation Dept. sand volleyball league play at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area.
Noel Garbes bumps the ball as Catherine Bilskie looks on as their team SIMBC takes on team B Squad during the first of five weeks of sand volleyball at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area Sunday, August 6.
Whatever it takes – Tyler Bilskie loses his footing as he tries to smash the ball back over the net Sunday, August 6 during the first week of sand volleyball league play at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area.
It’s all about having fun – Catherine Bilskie (at right), Tyler Bilskie, and Mary Yeomans share a laugh as Natalie Feuerbach chases the ball Sunday, August 6 during the first week of sand volleyball league play at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area.
Mary Yeomans beats Natalie Feuerbach to a bump as team SIMBC took on team B Squad Sunday, August 6 during Solon Parks and Recreation Dept. sand volleyball league play at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area.
Noel Garbes bumps the ball as Catherine Bilskie looks on as their team SIMBC takes on team B Squad during the first of five weeks of sand volleyball at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area Sunday, August 6.
Whatever it takes – Tyler Bilskie loses his footing as he tries to smash the ball back over the net Sunday, August 6 during the first week of sand volleyball league play at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area.
It’s all about having fun – Catherine Bilskie (at right), Tyler Bilskie, and Mary Yeomans share a laugh as Natalie Feuerbach chases the ball Sunday, August 6 during the first week of sand volleyball league play at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area.