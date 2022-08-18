Sand volleyball scores and standings Aug 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAND VOLLEYBALLWeek Two scoresThe Sloppy Sets 3, Bethy and the Jets 0B Squad 3, Bethy and the Jets 0O’s & T’s 3, SIMBC 0The Claws 2, SIMBC 1Sets on the Beach 3, Notorious D.I.G. 0Balls of Fury 3, Sets on the Beach 0Week One StandingsRecordBalls of Fury 3-0O’s & T’s 2-0B Squad 2-1Sloppy Sets 1-0Notorious D.I.G. 1-1The Claws 1-1Sets on the Beach 1-2SIMBC 0-3Bethy & the Jets 0-3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa High School: Leighty leaves lasting legacyBusiness of the Year: Glyn Mawr Winery: The LocalCitizens of the Year: Rich and Deb HerrmannLibrary dedicates new statueLemonade stand returning Aug. 15 and 16Sexual abuse and exploitation charges filed against former coachAnamosa baseball: Wilt named first-team All-State, againAnamosa City golf: Recker claims second City titleConcrete Elite Dance Company kicks off new season, new locationPlay balances laughs and emotions Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.