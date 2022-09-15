Sand Volleyball scores, standings, and Championship brackets Sep 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Week Five scoresSloppy Sets 3, SIMBC 0O’s & T’s 2, B Squad 1O’s & T’s 3, Notorious D.I.G. 0Notorious D.I.G. 2, B Squad 1The Claws 2, Sets on the Beach 1Balls of Fury 3, Bethy and the Jets 1Week Five standingsBalls of Fury 6-0Sloppy Sets 5-1O’s & T’s 5-1The Claws 4-2Sets on the Beach 3-3B Squad 2-4Notorious B.I.G. 2-4SIMBC 0-5Bethy & the Jets 0-5Championship Brackets for Sunday, Sept. 182:00 p.m. – No. 4 The Claws vs. No. 5 Sets on the Beach3:30 p.m. – winner vs. No. 1 Balls of Fury2:45 p.m. – No. 3 O’s & T’s vs. No. 6 B Squad4:15 p.m. – winner vs. No. 2 Sloppy Sets5:00 p.m. – Championship Match Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa passes gym bondFinal delivery: Mount Vernon postmaster retiresSheriff’s office provides first day escortCoggon Celebrates 132nd Harvest HomeOver The Moon is out of this worldBond vote loomsAnamosa football: Hanging right with No. 2Mount Vernon new teachers 2022Midland football: Check another one off the bucket listAnamosa volleyball: Bringing the heat Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.