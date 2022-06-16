SOLON — The Board of Education for the Solon Community School District met in special session Saturday, June 4 and approved the purchase of the property at 507 N. Market St. for use as the district’s transportation facility. The Board approved $1 million to purchase the five-acre site, which includes a building. An additional $200k was approved for the vehicle lifts, tools, and other equipment and assets on the property.
Superintendent Davis Eidahl said SAVE (Secure an Advanced Vision for Education) dollars (sales tax revenue) will be used to fund the purchase, and the district will take possession July 1, 2023. Currently the district’s 15 buses and ten passenger vans are parked and maintained behind the former middle school between the middle school auditorium and the Intermediate School. Eidahl said the purchase was made with an eye toward future needs.
“Our student enrollment continues to grow and new developments will accelerate this growth over the next ten years,” he said. “We continue to add buses and vehicles to our fleet to accommodate this growth, which will cause us to outgrow our current location.” Eidahl also noted relocating the transportation dept. would free up space on campus for a potential future building site. “We enjoy our campus layout with K-12 schools and want to maintain that.”