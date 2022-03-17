Johnson County will reduce public transportation barriers in our community and provide reliable transportation to more residents by expanding SEATS on-demand services. The expansion is a result of Johnson County’s investment of funds received from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The Board of Supervisors voted to allocate $400,526 toward the service expansion.
The Johnson County SEATS Department provides rides to older adults, people with disabilities, and individuals who experience difficulties with daily public transportation. Existing services are not able to help hundreds of county residents who do not have reliable public transportation access and are not eligible for paratransit.
Through the ARPA investment, SEATS will purchase an electric bus to provide environmentally-conscious transportation. In cooperation with Johnson County’s Mobility Coordinator, the funding will also help to serve residents who:
• request same-day service;
• are waiting to become eligible to ride paratransit;
• are unfamiliar with local transportation options;
• are in need of temporary transportation to medical care; or
• are unable to afford transportation alternatives.
Additionally, SEATS staffing and hours of operation will expand to reach all of Johnson County from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., five days a week.