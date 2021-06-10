2021 Trips
Wednesday, June 23: Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse, “Beehive: The ‘60s Musical.” $70.
Thursday, June 17: Midtown Family Restaurant noon ribs special; 11 a.m. Call 430-8655 to make reservations– drive your own car or catch a ride!
Wednesday, Sept. 8: Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse, “Saturday Night Fever.” $70. Validation of second COVID vaccine dose required! If interested, please call 319-430-8655. We’re renting a 12-passenger van!
September trip on Celebration Belle with Bare Foot Becky: TBA
Old Gold Dining
Open now for four successive Wednesdays: June 9, 16, 23 and 30. Call in advance, 624-2251. Twenty-person limit. Masks required. Meals continue to be delivered to 25 seniors Monday-Wednesday-Friday.
Seniors
Do you need help with garden or yard work? Pack 120 Boy Scouts will help as a community Project! Call or text Megan Richardson– 319-644-8028 to organize!
Solon Community Pantry
Mondays 2 to 6 p.m. Now open for shopping. Masks recommended.
Our Emergency Assistance Fund has been receiving more requests for financial assistance
for utilities, rent or other emergency needs. These emergency needs may continue for some time as many circumstances have impacted these families. We are asking for support for our Emergency Fund to provide us the means to help these families to get back on their feet.
To support the Emergency Assistance Fund, donations may be directed to: Emergency Assistance Fund, Solon Community Pantry, P.O. Box 344, Solon, IA 52333. The Senior Advocates hold the 501©(3) status for the Solon Community Pantry.
To request financial help call: 319-331-1916, 319-270-9884 or 319-594-1823.
We process each request and base our support on the need and circumstances.
Solon Senior Advocates
Art Tellin: 319-270-9884
Barry Byrne: 319-354-8757
Larry Brecht: 319-624-2925
Sandra Hanson: 319-624-2710 or 319-430-8655
John Lamantia: 319-621-6887
Larry Meister: 319-624-2516
Ivan Hasselbusch: 319-670-9105
Jill Weetman: 319-330-8961
Don Burch: 319-624-4054