Senior Dining Sep 22, 2022

Solon Senior Dining is a great place to have lunch on a Wednesday. Meet new friends, reunite with old friends, play Bingo before lunch, and join the card players after.Meals from the Solon Retirement Village are served at 11:30 a.m. and cost $4. Meals are delivered Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.Make reservations by Monday noon for Wednesday meals by calling 319-624-2251.September NewsSept. 28 – "What's happening in Solon," City representativeSept. 29 – Foot Clinic, reservations required by calling 319-624-2251Sept. 30 – Meal and Movie, reservations required. Call 319-439-8655 by Wednesday, Sept. 28Meal and Movie is sponsored by the Senior Advocates, and the cost of the meal goes to the Senior Advocates fund.September MenuFriday, Sept. 23 – Smoked sausage pierogi casserole, cucumber salad, swirl cakeMonday, Sept. 26 – Italian lasagna, Caesar salad, garlic toast, frosted banana barWednesday, Sept. 28 – Hot beef sundae, mixed vegetables, candy bar cheesecakeFriday, Sept. 30 – Crispy fish tacos with coleslaw, fried potatoes, pineapple pudding cake