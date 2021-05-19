SOLON– Kris Brown is going to take being Senior of the Year as a challenge.
“Now I can figure out ‘OK what’s next?’” she said. “It’s almost like you should start from this point and see what else you can do.”
Brown, who turned 70 earlier this month, was announced as Solon Senior Advocates’ Senior of the Year for 2021 during the May 5 City Council meeting, accompanied by a proclamation of May as Older Americans Month by Mayor Steve Stange.
While she spent three decades as the face of the Solon Public Library, Brown also was visible front and center at Solon Beef Days for just about as long.
She retired from her longtime post as library director Jan. 15, and is turning in 17 hats and two shirts for the next person running the sandwich booth at this year’s Beef Days.
“I’m passing the baton,” she observed.
Brown doesn’t remember when her involvement began with Beef Days.
It started when the kids were in school.
Born in Iowa City, she grew up in the Sioux City area and attended the University of Northern Iowa obtaining an art degree. She and her husband Jim Schmidt moved to Solon and while their three kids– Stephen, Maggie and Ben– were in school, Brown joined the Parent-Teacher-Organization (PTO).
Through the PTO, Brown ended up running the steak dinner line at Beef Days.
“Somehow, I graduated to the sandwich booth,” she noted.
She continued in the role until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s summer festival.
“To me the organization and the effectiveness of a group like that is such a great example of what a small community can do,” she said of the Beef Days Committee. “It feels so good to be part of that.”
There’s a role for everyone at Beef Days, she continued, whether you can contribute two hours or 72.
The committee meets almost monthly, with a group of 15-20 people regularly in attendance, to prepare and then review Solon’s free July celebration.
“They have a great formula,” Brown explained. “Different individuals and groups are responsible for different segments and it just works like clockwork.”
It’s really impressive, she said.
“That doesn’t count all the good things that they’ve done and where they’ve supported the community,” she added.
Brown also spent years volunteering as a member of the Solon Economic Development Group, including as president of the organization.
The business climate in Solon has changed a lot in the last 15 years.
When the library went through the process of building a new facility, Brown recognized the need to support local businesses.
The economic development group worked to network business owners and developed incentive programs for Main Street improvements.
Solon is lucky to have a grocery store and a clinic, dentists and banks, she stated.
“For a small community, I think we’ve got a good start,” she added.
Now there are more complementary businesses like Briar Ridge Bikes seeing the need and finding the niche, she said. “That’s exciting. I hope that continues.”
As library director, she also spent time with organizations supporting the library, and nurturing numerous partnerships, including with the school system.
There wasn’t a lot of time back then to be part of the garden club, but that’s what she’s looking forward to now as Senior of the Year.
“Now I have time to do that,” she said. Maybe it’s time to resurrect the garden club.
“I feel very honored to be in this category, but sometimes you’re lucky– to be in the right place at the right time– and moving into this community felt like that,” she said. “It was an easy community to get to know.”
The Advocates started the recognition program in 2006 to highlight the contributions of older residents who have given of themselves in service to the community through volunteerism, enhanced the well-being of others or readily assisted or provided help when needed.
The first recipient was Jack Neuzil. Other recipients include Wayne Croy, Milt Hunt, Pat Ikan, Marie Kroul, Bev Noska, Elaine Reynolds, Anna McAtee, Jean and Bob Stinocher, Fred Bark, Rita Brannaman, Don Erusha, Marv Stastny, Larry and Marcy Olson, Jeanne Erhart, Phyllis Fiala, Dave Frisbie, Duane McAtee, Sandy Hanson and Judy Shulista.
There are plenty of volunteer opportunities in the community to keep retirees busy, Brown said.
She’ll be selective with her time to do justice to what she picks.
“There’re a lot of possibilities,” she added.
Brown pointed to the boards she’s worked with over the years, and to the large number of volunteers required to pull off Beef Days.
There’s never really been a problem finding help.
“We get to know each other better,” she suggested. Solon’s a small enough town you can still talk about community needs with the friends you meet on the street, and decide to do something when it needs to be done.
“We haven’t outgrown that quick community togetherness,” she said. “Maybe that’s our magic.”