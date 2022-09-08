Solon Senior Support is a non-profit volunteer group helping Solon-area senior citizens. Please call Jill Weetman at 319-624-2773 to request our services or to volunteer to help others.
What’s new in September?
Community/Senior Center Interest Group – Join a group of people interested in making a Community/Senior Center a reality in Solon. We’d love to hear your thoughts and ideas! Meeting every other Friday 9-10 a.m. at the Solon Public Library. Next meetings are Sept. 9 and 23.
Friday Speaker’s Series (Solon Public Library, 10-11 a.m.) – Due to low turnout, we are looking at other days/times of the week that may fit better with people’s schedules. Keep an eye out for Disaster PrepWise rescheduling in October. Call Cindy at Senior Transport if you need a ride to the Library (319-360-3279).
Friday, Sept. 2 – Dylan Sloan, Solon Parks and Recreation Director
Chair Yoga update – Chair Yoga has been so popular both the Monday 12:30 and Wednesday 10:00 classes are filled every week! In order for Julie to give her personalized instruction, we will be capping off the classes at 25 participants. Please plan on being 10-15 minutes early, so you get a seat, and class can start on time.
Pickleball update: The courts are ready! – Pickleball Club of Johnson County (PCJC) will be renting the courts on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. – 12 noon starting on Friday, Sept. 2. Use the west (back) doors.
Want to join the fun? Come on over to the Solon United Methodist Church Family Life Center (121 N. West St.) and try it out for free! Questions? Contact Janet Luedtka, 319-331-3361 or jluedtka3@gmail.com or Jill Weetman 319-330-8961 or solonseniors@gmail.com for more information and a registration form. PCJC dues are $10/year, fees for usage of the Family Life Center are $40/year ($20 for the remainder of 2022), and donations are gladly accepted.
Zumba: Change in location – Starting Thursday, Sept. 1 Zumba meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-10 a.m. at the Solon Community Center gymnasium. The class is taught by the fantastic Rebecca Donovan and is only $1. Bring a water bottle and be ready to have some fun!
Blood Pressure checks – Johnson County Public Health conducts a free blood pressure clinic at the Solon United Methodist Church the first Wednesday of every month at 11:00 a.m.-12 noon. The next clinic will be October 5.
Free rides! – Need a ride to a medical appointment or somewhere in town? We have volunteers who will give you a free ride! Call Cindy Jensen, transportation coordinator at 319-360-3279 to enroll and set up your rides.
Solon Community Center activities
Pickleball – Outdoor courts at SRNA can be used.
Yoga – Tuesdays 6-7 p.m., $10 drop in or $48 for the six-week session, bring a yoga mat. Meets at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area at the Timber Dome.
Zumba – Tuesday and Thursday 9-10 a.m. at the Community Center, cost $1.