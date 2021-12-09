YourPrepSports.com, a website launched in 2016 covering local sports, named its 2021 Area Football Team, Nov. 29. Area athletes named to the list are recognized as being “top players in the coverage area for their effort on the gridiron” by Your Prep Sports Director of Content Ryan Murken. Murken covered high school and college sports for nearly 20 years, in Eastern Iowa since 2013.
The 2021 team includes local players from “playoff teams, Division I recruits, all-state, all-district and all-conference performers,” as well as school record holders.
Solon junior quarterback Blake Timmons was named offensive captain of the 2021 team. Timmons earned the honor for his 2,400 yards of total offense and “leading Solon to an 11-1 mark and a second semifinal trip in the past three seasons.” He scored 29 touchdowns, passed for 1,553 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 888 yards and 10 TDs.
Spartan wide receiver, junior Jake Quillin, was cited for his 16 receptions, including seven for touchdowns, and 323 yards receiving, averaging 20.2 yards per catch.
Solon senior Cayden Knipper was named to the offensive line for play on both sides of the ball as a two-year starter and helping Solon average more than 39 points per game, 377 total yards a game, 227 of those yards rushing.
Spartan junior Sean Stahle was named a utility player for his performance as a “versatile weapon,” earning second-team all-state, ranking second in Class 3A with 2,026 all-purpose yards, while leading Solon with 1,138 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns, 12 pass receptions for 305 yards including three scores, and returning a kickoff and two punts for touchdowns.
Solon senior, defensive lineman Gage Marty, was included for being “a difference-maker on both sides of the ball,” earning first-team all-state honors as a defensive lineman and recording 31 tackles, 11 for loss and 3.5 sacks.
Solon linebacker Brett White, sophomore, was included for leading Class 3A with 81 solo stops, 94 total tackles- ranked third- and collecting a team-high 14.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, as well as earning a second-team all-state nod.
Spartan defensive back, senior Logan Sieverding, was named for being a “leader in a stingy Solon secondary” while snatching a team-high three interceptions and claiming second on the team with 45 tackles, 39 of them solo stops.
The offensive selections were: quarterbacks — Ben Swails, Sr., Clear Creek-Amana, and Timmons, Solon; running backs — Mason Applegate, Sr., West High, Darren Richardson, Sr., City High, and Darrius Willis-Newell, Sr., Liberty High; wide receivers — Jamari Newson, Sr., City High, Jake Quillin, Sr., Solon, and Harrison Rosenberg, Sr., Clear Creek-Amana; tight end — Christian Barney, Jr., Liberty High; line — Liam Becher, 6-6, 305, Sr., West High, Aaron Stalkfleet, Sr., City High, Josh Gaffey, Sr., Regina, Cayden Knipper, Sr., Solon, Max Beckman, Sr., Liberty High, and Tommy Morlan, Sr., Clear Creek-Amana; utility players — Levi Daniel, Jr., Regina and Sean Stahle, Jr., Solon; and kicker — Matt Jetton, Sr., West High.
The defensive selections were: line — Aidan Udell, Sr., Regina, TaeShon McDaniels, Sr., City High, Gage Marty, Sr., Solon, and Drake Berry, Sr., West Branch; linebackers — Ben Kueter, Jr., City High, John Klosterman, Sr., City High, Brett White, Soph., Solon, Ryne Vander Leest, Jr., West High, Griffin Kraft, Sr., Liberty High, and Boaz Abramoff, Sr., West High; defensive backs — Carter Seaton, Sr., City High, Luke Meyers, Sr., Liberty High, Logan Sieverding, Sr., Solon, and Gable Mitchell, Sr., City High; utility players — Gage Freeman, Sr., Clear Creek-Amana and Sam Aitchison, Sr., Regina; and punter — Andy Henson, Jr., West Branch.