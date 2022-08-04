NORTH LIBERTY — Former Solon varsity softball coach Jim White was arrested at his home Sunday, July 31 on two charges of 3rd degree sexual abuse (Class C Felony) and two charges of sexual exploitation by a school employee (Class D Felony) for two incidents, which are alleged to have occurred in 2007 while White was the varsity softball coach and on staff with the Clear Creek Amana Community School District as a teacher.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the Iowa District Court in and for Johnson County, the unnamed victim, a freshman at the time, was asked by White in 2006 to meet him on a gravel road in rural Johnson County. The complaint states, “Once the victim met up with the defendant (White), she got into his vehicle. During this occasion, the victim reported that she and the defendant had sexual intercourse in the back of the defendant’s vehicle.” It notes due to the victim’s age and White’s position as coach and teacher, the victim was incapable of providing consent.

