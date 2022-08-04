NORTH LIBERTY — Former Solon varsity softball coach Jim White was arrested at his home Sunday, July 31 on two charges of 3rd degree sexual abuse (Class C Felony) and two charges of sexual exploitation by a school employee (Class D Felony) for two incidents, which are alleged to have occurred in 2007 while White was the varsity softball coach and on staff with the Clear Creek Amana Community School District as a teacher.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the Iowa District Court in and for Johnson County, the unnamed victim, a freshman at the time, was asked by White in 2006 to meet him on a gravel road in rural Johnson County. The complaint states, “Once the victim met up with the defendant (White), she got into his vehicle. During this occasion, the victim reported that she and the defendant had sexual intercourse in the back of the defendant’s vehicle.” It notes due to the victim’s age and White’s position as coach and teacher, the victim was incapable of providing consent.
In 2007 White is accused of inviting the victim to his residence one evening while his wife was coaching at the State Softball Tournament (in Fort Dodge). The victim told investigators she and White had sexual intercourse during the evening. Due to the victim’s age (15) and status as a student and athlete of White’s, she was again unable to provide consent to White, who would’ve been 43 years old according to the complaint.
The victim reported the incidents to law enforcement in March of this year, and a warrant for White’s arrest was issued by District Associate Judge Jason A. Burns of the Sixth Judicial District of Iowa on July 22.
In a statement released on Monday, August 1, the Clear Creek Amana Community School District stated they are aware of White’s arrest, and that he resigned from the district in June.
“The school district is fully cooperating with investigators and cannot comment any further,” the district said.
White helmed CCA’s softball program from 1995 to 2012 with six state championships before leaving for Solon in 2013. White resigned at the end of the 2017 season and remained on staff at CCA as a physical education teacher and mental conditioning coach. White also served as an assistant coach to Solon’s varsity baseball team this year.