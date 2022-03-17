Shirley Ann Ruth, 78, of Solon, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Atrium Village in Hills Friday, March 11, 2022, following a long battle with cancer. A funeral mass was held Thursday, March 17, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Solon by Fr. Charles Fladung. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery in Solon. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon is handling the arrangements.
Shirley was born Aug 18, 1943, in Iowa City, daughter of George Frank and Leone Marie Nearad. She worked at Rockwell Collins for 30 years until her retirement in 1999. She married Marvin Prochaska April 8, 1959, in Ely. They lived in rural Solon on the farm where she raised five children. Following Marvin’s death in 2001, Shirley married Leo Ruth in 2008, making their home in Solon as well. Shirley enjoyed playing cards, dancing, traveling and gardening. Above all, she loved spending time with family, her greatest joy being her ‘littles.’ She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Shirley is survived by her husband Leo; children, Cindy (Don) Rohret of Iowa City, Anita (Tim) Cornwell of Solon, Randy (Tonya) Prochaska of West Dundee, Ill., Rita (Russ) Nolte of Watkins and Tina (Lane) Van Dee of Deep River; grandchildren, Tiffany and Megan, Amber, Alicia and Zac, Anthony, Lexis and Abigail, Dakota and Garrett and Cassie and Jamie; 20 great-grandchildren and soon to be two more; siblings, Wilbur (Mary) Nearad and Terry (Bill) Hoffman and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Marvin; brother Richard Nearad and two grandchildren, Sydney and Jacob.