SOLON — Six varsity softball players were recognized with WaMaC All-Conference honors for their efforts on the diamond this season.
Hilary Wilson and Camryn Keith were named to the East Division First Team.
Wilson, a junior, was picked as an infielder with a team high 42 hits including ten doubles and four homeruns in 110 at bats with a .299 batting average. She started all 36 games this season, drove in 33 runs, and scored 30. Wilson stole six bases and made 76 outs.
Keith, a senior, was picked as a utility player with 34 hits including seven doubles and three homers in 98 appearances at the plate with a .347 average. She started and played in 32 games, drove in 26 runs and scored 24 times. Keith stole eight bases and made a team high 220 outs. She also received Academic All State recognition from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Kendall Jensen and Meghan O’Neill were selected for the Second Team.
Jensen, a sophomore, was named as a pitcher after building a 12-8 record over 125-1/3 innings. She started 20 games and appeared in 21. Jensen gave up 131 hits and 90 runs with 69 earned. She issued 29 walks and dispensed 65 strikeouts with a 3.85 ERA.
O’Neill, a senior, was chosen as a utility player with 41 hits including two doubles in 121 plate appearances. She started 35 games and played in 36 with 14 RBIs and scoring 30 runs. O’Neill led the team in stolen bases with 22 and made 30 outs.
Ava Stebral and Carly Ellison received WaMaC Recognition (honorable mention).
Stebral, a senior, produced 35 hits in 127 at bats for a .276 average, knocking out 11 doubles and one dinger. She started all 36 games, stole five bases, and made 64 outs.
Ellison, a junior, went 1-2 in the circle with 27-1/3 innings. She gave up 38 hits and 31 runs (15 earned), walked for and got nine strikeouts for a 3.84 ERA. She had 33 hits in 109 at bats including four doubles. Ellison drove in 21 runs and crossed the dish ten times with three stolen bases.
The Lady Spartans finished the season 20-16 overall and 12-10 in the East under first year coach Brad Holub. Mount Vernon won the division with a 33-4 and 21-1 showing. Mount Vernon’s Jenna Sprague was named the East Player of the Year.