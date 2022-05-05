Voters head to the polls on Tuesday, June 7, for a primary election to determine the candidates for November’s general election. Due to redistricting approved by the state legislature last year, new candidates and new districts have emerged.
Iowa House District 91, for example, encompasses all of Iowa County as well as western and northern Johnson County, including Big Grove Township. The City of Solon is in House District 85 along with Cedar, Newport and Graham Townships.
Six Republicans are on the June 7 ballot– John George, Matt McAreavy, Brad Sherman, Adam Grier, Devon Hodgeman and Skylar Limkemann. Elle Wyant, from Marengo, is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket.
The Solon Economist reached out to all six Republicans with a series of questions. The responses will run as received, and in the order received. This week George, McAreavy, and Sherman’s responses are published.
George, from Marengo, is a former County Coordinator for Ron Paul 2012 and Rand Paul 2016. He also did opposition research for John McAfee in 2016 and is a former family law reform lobbyist for Families United Action Network, a nonprofit based out of Iowa City focused on teaching the history and meaning behind our state and federal constitutions.
McAreavy is a life-long resident of District 91 growing up in Oxford and graduating from Clear Creek High School in 1987. He attended Kirkwood and graduated in 1989 with an Associates degree with an emphasis in political science. He is married to his wife Jody, 26 years, and has two sons Keyan and Kaden who graduated from Clear Creek-Amana (CCA). McAreavy is employed at the University of Iowa as a Facilities Mechanic in Housing and Dining and built and maintained agricultural buildings throughout the tri-state area. He served on the CCA school board for eight years (three as Vice President) spent the past three years as the Finance Officer for the Sons of the American Legion Post 537, four years in leadership on the CCA Booster Club, four years on the St. Mary’s Church Council, and has coached nearly 30 youth programs in five sports from ages 5-17.
Sherman is a pastor with work over several years in excavation, construction and real estate. He co-founded and served as President and Board Chair of Informed Choices Medical Clinics, a free medical clinic with a primary focus on women’s health and counseling, for ten years. Sherman volunteered for many political activities, including state leadership in presidential campaigns for Mike Huckabee and Michelle Bachmann, served as the Iowa County Republican Chair for five years, and presented many community service seminars to help people understand the foundations of freedom.
Why are you hoping to run for the Iowa House?
George– “I am running for Iowa House to get our state back to the economic prosperity we were beginning to see before inflation hit 8.5 percent, gas prices hit $4/gal & we needed secret service in an Easter Bunny costume to stop the President from sniffing the guests.”
McAreavy– “I’ve always loved public service and have always been involved in politics. When the new map of District 91 was released I saw an opportunity to combine those two passions. The District 91 map encompasses all of the communities and people that have helped shape me and my life. Every road, town and community holds memories and good people who have blessed me and my family. I would love a chance to give back to these communities by representing them in Des Moines. District 91 is not simply a political map to me. To me it is much more. To me it is and always will be ‘HOME.’”
Sherman– “I am running because I have seen a lack of conviction on important issues resulting in representatives who are little more than a rubber stamp for establishment politics. I also believe state government, in virtually all the states, has allowed federal overreach to infringe upon our rights. Federal government needs to return to its limited role outlined in the Constitution. States need to reclaim many responsibilities according to the 10th Amendment. More backbone is needed at the state level.”
What do you see as the most pressing issues in the state? And more specifically for District 91?
George– “Our most pressing issue is to get people to realize that the ideologues who are promoting things like Critical Theory, SEL, DEI, & ESG have infiltrated all aspects of our bedrock institutions of society to promote their evil agenda. Democrats are destroying America and I am the only one in this race that has a plan to stop them.
McAreavy– “Iowa is facing quite a few challenges that I would love to help navigate through but my passion lies with these three:
1) Constitutional Integrity. Many Iowans feel as though they are watching their country and freedoms slip away. I for one am a Constitutionalist and think most of these issues can be resolved by getting back to showing the Constitution the respect it deserves. It doesn’t need to be rewritten, it needs to be reread. Lack of honesty in politics and elite politicians getting away with conduct that would find the average citizen in jail has led to an earned distrust of all things politics and government. Fixing this starts at the local level by electing people you know and trust regardless of party.
2) Our veterans need more focused and personal support. These fine men and women made great sacrifices and endured many hardships to ensure we could remain free. In our most recent wars, we have relied on a more diverse population. More women. Older service members. More parents who were asked to leave their children and spouses at home while being deployed. Because of these added stressors many service men and women are finding it hard to rejoin society. The suicide, substance abuse and domestic violence rates are unacceptable. We need to ensure our outreach and support systems find and help these heroes before they give up on themselves and society. We can do better. We Must Do Better.
3) School finance is another area that needs immediate attention. Our school finance structure is one of the most archaic in the entire country. It can and should be simplified so that all stakeholders can easily understand where their schools resources are coming from and how “their” money is being spent. The people of Iowa have always been huge supporters of education but those same Iowans have become increasingly distrustful of our schools and we need to gain their trust back by making our schools and school finance more transparent.”
Sherman– “One of the most pressing issues is educational reform. I have conducted surveys that reveal a woeful lack of understanding regarding the principles that preserve our freedom resulting in abuses to our Constitution. The true correction for abuses of the Constitution is to educate the people.”
How do you, as one voice in the House, plan to address these?
George– “The key doesn’t lie with one voice in the House. The key is triggering a mass population awakening that educates Iowans, whose job it is to elect legislators who are also educated on the subject. Governor Reynolds and the rest of the Republicans are attempting to attack the problem but are going about it the wrong way. The government side of the equation begins with the deconstruction of the administrative state.”
McAreavy- “As a CCA School Board member I have learned that being right doesn’t ensure the outcome you want. I’ve learned that the best way to get the results you desire is to be completely honest and force yourself and others to have difficult conversations. I’ve served with a lot of great people and many of them didn’t always see things the way I see them. That can never stop the process or stop the conversation. God gave us two ears and only one mouth. We need to take his lead and use each accordingly. (This coming from a guy who is not known to be short winded) Through all my battles on the school board I never lost respect for those I argued with and I actually made some really good friends.”
Sherman– “I have relationships all over the state of Iowa from my work over the past decades. I do not plan to work as a loner or as one voice. I plan to rally good people to work together.”
With six candidates vying for the November ballot, what separates you from your fellow contenders?
George– “What separates me from the rest of the field is my ability to cut through the political bulland get to the root of the problem. As stated above, I am the only candidate who has a plan to rid our state of the leftists’ evil agenda. I am also the only candidate who has a plan to deconstruct the administrative state that is the first step in this plan. The governor and Republicans are being set up to fall into a trap by not attacking the root of the problems they are trying to solve. My plan starts at the root and then kills the branches of the tree of knowledge and good and evil that the serpents have poisoned.”
McAreavy– “I bring a much more varied and proven history to this campaign. I believe I am the only lifelong resident in contention and have always been a passionate fighter for my community. I’ve been elected and reelected in a large school district. I served in a leadership role through some of the strangest and most challenging times in school history. Throughout my time on the board, I have never relented in demanding fiscal responsibility and standing up for student/parent rights. I am proud of the fact that we were able to navigate covid without giving in to panic while insuring we were responsible and safe.
I have proven on several occasions that I am not afraid to stand up, even when I was the lone dissenting vote. I have a proven record of holding tight to conservative principles and have a public voting record to prove it. I have a proven history of showing all constituents the respect they deserve and engaging them especially when they had differing opinions. I have a proven history of working well with others to achieve positive outcomes to difficult problems.”
Sherman– “I have not met all the candidates and have only a basic acquaintances of others, so I do not want to be presumptuous. From what I have gathered, I expect I would like them all if/when we get better acquainted. However, I have 40 plus years of interest and study in Christian worldview issues and how they apply to freedom and blessing in a nation. I would be very surprised if the other candidates have an equal depth in this area. Also, due to my years and experience, I am seasoned enough not to be enamored with position and title. Seeking this seat is not about me, my ego, or my ambitions and this is why I will not compromise on my principles. I have rubbed shoulders with Governors, Senators, Members of Congress and Presidential Candidates and have come to realize they are just people like the rest of us. For me, this is about preserving freedom for my grandchildren and yours. It is about making Iowa a great place to live.”
Feel free to list any campaign websites, social media sites, campaign email, etc.
George- www.democratsareadisaster.com
McAreavy- I am trying to keep my campaign low budget and high contact. I do have a Facebook page and a Website but I admit I’m not the most media savvy. I will do my best to update frequently. I would love to hear from anyone in the District with questions or suggestions on how to get my word out.
Facebook- McAreavy For House — 91