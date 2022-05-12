SOLON — Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, June 7 for a primary election to determine the candidates for November’s general election. Due to redistricting approved by the state legislature last year, new candidates and new districts have emerged.
Iowa House District 91, for example, encompasses all of Iowa County, as well as western and northern Johnson County, including Big Grove Township. The City of Solon is in House District 85 along with Cedar, Newport, and Graham Townships.
Six Republicans are on the June 7 ballot – John George, Matt McAreavy, Brad Sherman, Adam Grier, Devon Hodgeman, and Skylar Limkemann. Elle Wyant, from Marengo, is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket.
The Solon Economist has reached out to all six Republicans with a series of questions. Their responses will run as we have received them, and in the order they were received. George, McAreavy, and Sherman’s responses were published last week, and this week Grier and Hodgeman are featured. We hope to have Limkemann’s responses next week.
Grier served in the Marine Corps during Desert Storm from 1991-1999 and served as a police officer in Cedar Rapids from 2004-2006. He was a member of the Williamsburg city council from 2008-2021, appointed as Mayor of Williamsburg in March 2021, and elected to the position in November 2021.
Hodgeman is the owner of a woodworking and cabinetry shop in Oxford.
Why are you hoping to run for the Iowa House?
Grier – “My mission is to protect and promote Iowa’s traditional values, the state constitution, and the United States Constitution.”
Hodgeman – “I am running for Iowa House because I believe it is imperative that we are represented by persons that understand the sense of urgency in protecting Iowa from the lurch of federal overreach as well as destructive leftist ideologies.”
What do you see as the most pressing issues in the state? And more specifically for District 91?
Grier – “Federal overreach.”
Hodgeman – “I believe the state legislature has several pressing issues that require immediate and constant attention. Among these are to pass meaningful legislation granting parents the freedom to choose where their children attend school, as well as where the already sourced funding for that education is allocated. A medical freedom bill, granting terminal patients the right to try and allowing individuals the right to make decisions with their doctor on the best course of treatment for all things, including COVID stalled in the House recently. This must be rectified. I will introduce or emphatically cosponsor a fairness in taxation bill. Especially now, while inflation is out of control and all signs point to an upcoming recession, families shouldn’t have to worry about runaway property taxes. This specifically applies to this district, as one of the largest disparities in the state between tax revenue collected and the population growth takes place in a city here.”
How do you, as one voice in the House, plan to address these?
Grier – “As an elected official, I know the importance of ‘Home Rule’ and will advocate for limited governance from Washington DC and Des Moines. Government closer to the people has greater accountability and citizen engagement.”
Hodgeman – “Should I win the primary, I have already committed to partake in the creation of a Freedom Caucus in the State House.”
With six candidates vying for the November ballot, what separates you from your fellow contenders?
Grier – “Since I was 17, I took the oath to uphold and defend the Constitution from all enemies both foreign and domestic. I have literally been willing to put my life on the line to protect our way of life, serving in the Marine Corps then local law enforcement. I have been appointed and elected several times to serve in local government. I have a proven record of doing what is right, even when it’s not necessarily popular at the time.”
Hodgeman – “Having grown up in California and Hawaii, I have experienced firsthand the consequence of poor policy propelled by inept politicians looking to gain from their positions. Politicians who have forgotten that their sole purpose is to be servants of their communities. For more than 20 years now, I have chosen to make Iowa my home. I have chosen to build a family, a business and commit my future to being here. I know firsthand how blessed we are to live here and I know firsthand how important it is to preserve our way of life.”