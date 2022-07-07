Six Solonites named to Mount Mercy University Spring 2022 Dean’s List Jul 7, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Six Solonites named to Mount Mercy Dean’s ListCEDAR RAPIDS — Six Solon students: Cade Chapman, Chase Gehrke, Victoria Jones, Alan Milliman, Vanessa Milliman, and Elaina Powers, were named to Mount Mercy University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List.Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List.Gehrke also graduated from Mount Mercy in June (Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHocking discusses small-school appeal: Retiring superintendent reflects on careerFireworks allowed in Solon, for a brief periodFourth of July activitiesSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliATV/UTV supporters celebrate new lawSpringville softball: Playing right with No. 1Anamosa baseball: North division champs!Coin flip decides grant recipientsAnamosa softball: Working some serious overtimeAnamosa starting Citizens’ Fire Academy: Department hopes to educate, inspire interest in joining department Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.