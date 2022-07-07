Six Solonites named to Mount Mercy Dean’s List

CEDAR RAPIDS — Six Solon students: Cade Chapman, Chase Gehrke, Victoria Jones, Alan Milliman, Vanessa Milliman, and Elaina Powers, were named to Mount Mercy University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List.

Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List.

Gehrke also graduated from Mount Mercy in June (Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude).

Recommended for you